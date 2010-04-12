Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:59 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Supervisors Expected to Set Hearing Date on Goleta-GWSD Detachment

City of Goleta has been waiting for county to weigh in before proceeding

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 12, 2010 | 11:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to set a hearing date — probably April 20 — for an update on the city of Goleta’s proposed detachment from the Goleta West Sanitary District.

Goleta has pursued the detachment for months, but it has waited to hear the county’s position before going to the Local Agency Formation Commission, or LAFCO, with its application.

The city and county have briefly discussed the detachment, but county staff have stayed neutral because the supervisors’ opinions remain unknown, Goleta City Manager Dan Singer said.

The county can decide to respect Goleta’s decision to detach, pull out of the unincorporated areas the district covers or oppose the detachment.

Goleta West serves a portion of Goleta, the Isla Vista area and the Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District.

Click here to view board documents regarding detachment.

Tuesday’s meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board hearing room of the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

