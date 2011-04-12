Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Capps Applauds Launch of Initiative to Support Military Families

Joining Forces aims to spark action from all of society to connect with U.S. troops

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | April 12, 2011 | 6:49 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, applauded Tuesday the launch of Joining Forces, a national initiative to support and honor America’s service members and their families.

President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden launched Joining Forces with the release of a video calling on Americans to support U.S. troops and their families.

The initiative aims to educate, challenge and spark action from all sectors of society — citizens, communities, businesses, nonprofits, faith-based institutions, philanthropic organizations and government — to ensure military families have the support they have earned.

“I am thrilled to learn about this initiative and look forward to being involved,” Capps said. “As a member of the Military Family Caucus in the House and with two bases in my district, I am acutely aware of the challenges military families face. They deserve our help, respect and neighborly support, and I know the residents of California’s South and Central coasts are more than up to the task.”

Gen. Stanley McChrystal will lead the three-member advisory board of Joining Forces. The other two members include Patricia Shinseki, wife of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, and Richard Parsons, chairman of Citigroup.

Joining Forces is designed to prod businesses and charitable groups to connect with military families as an act of public service, without being prompted to do so by federal money or tax incentives. Companies will be urged to help military family members find jobs when they move from one community to another, and schools will be urged to adopt programs to help children adjust to the pressure of having a parent in combat.

“Joining Forces was created to recognize and serve our nation’s extraordinary military families who, like their loved ones in uniform, serve and sacrifice so much so that we can live in freedom and security,” Michelle Obama said. “This is a challenge to every segment of American society not to simply say thank you but to mobilize, take action and make a real commitment to supporting our military families.”

Click here for more information, including an introductory video.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 