Capps Applauds Launch of Initiative to Support Military Families

Joining Forces aims to spark action from all of society to connect with U.S. troops

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, applauded Tuesday the launch of Joining Forces, a national initiative to support and honor America’s service members and their families.

President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden launched Joining Forces with the release of a video calling on Americans to support U.S. troops and their families.

The initiative aims to educate, challenge and spark action from all sectors of society — citizens, communities, businesses, nonprofits, faith-based institutions, philanthropic organizations and government — to ensure military families have the support they have earned.

“I am thrilled to learn about this initiative and look forward to being involved,” Capps said. “As a member of the Military Family Caucus in the House and with two bases in my district, I am acutely aware of the challenges military families face. They deserve our help, respect and neighborly support, and I know the residents of California’s South and Central coasts are more than up to the task.”

Gen. Stanley McChrystal will lead the three-member advisory board of Joining Forces. The other two members include Patricia Shinseki, wife of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, and Richard Parsons, chairman of Citigroup.

Joining Forces is designed to prod businesses and charitable groups to connect with military families as an act of public service, without being prompted to do so by federal money or tax incentives. Companies will be urged to help military family members find jobs when they move from one community to another, and schools will be urged to adopt programs to help children adjust to the pressure of having a parent in combat.

“Joining Forces was created to recognize and serve our nation’s extraordinary military families who, like their loved ones in uniform, serve and sacrifice so much so that we can live in freedom and security,” Michelle Obama said. “This is a challenge to every segment of American society not to simply say thank you but to mobilize, take action and make a real commitment to supporting our military families.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.