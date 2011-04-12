Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 11:38 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Treating Foster Care Families to Fair & Expo

Local families receive free tickets to enjoy a day of rides, entertainment and more

By Randy Figgins for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara | April 12, 2011 | 7:28 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has partnered with the Earl Warren Showgrounds and Butler Amusements Inc. to provide a day of fun at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo for local foster care families.

This is third year that the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has purchased tickets for foster families to enjoy a day of carnival rides, entertainment and exhibits at the fair.

“I want to thank Scott Grieve, the CEO of Earl Warren Showgrounds, for donating admission to the fair and Kelly Butler of Butler Amusements Inc. for their donation of discounted all-access carnival wristbands,” said Randy Figgins, a board member for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

A 15-year-old foster care recipient wrote: “Thank you for giving me a bracelet to get on the rides for the fair. I really enjoyed going with my foster family.”

“Many of the children had never been to the fair,” said Judy Osterhage of Foster and Kinship Care Education. “Thank you once again for putting your time, efforts and hearts to our most overlooked and underserved children — the foster children. Your donation had created memories that will last a lifetime.”

For the past 11 years, Rotary has supported Santa Barbara County’s foster kids by purchasing Christmas presents. In 2008, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara foundation created a foster child scholarship programs for education, music, sports and the arts.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

— Randy Figgins is a Rotary Club of Santa Barbara board member.

