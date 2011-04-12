Santa Barbara Village Crafts Plan to Bring Independence Home for Seniors

The community-wide collaboration, set to launch in October, will offer a personal approach to providing in-home services and support

The Santa Barbara Village, which on Tuesday hosted a presentation of its business plan, will provide in-home services and support to older adults when it launches in October.

It will offer a network of resources, services, programs and activities that revolve around daily living. It is based on a well-established program in Boston and on the other 56 Villages that have opened nationwide.

“Eighty-five percent of people 65 or older say they want to age at home,” said Leeana McNeilley, director of Help Unlimited, one of dozens of support organizations. “These kinds of things allow people to do that and be comfortable because there are a lot of people aging at home that many wouldn’t consider successfully.”

The Village’s business plan presentation, a product of 130 people participating in working groups and an advisory council, included announcements of membership pricing, new strategic partnerships, member outreach strategy and the long-term plan for financial sustainability. More than 100 people attended Tuesday’s event in the Braille Institute auditorium.

“I think it’s a great idea and something that has been really successful in a lot of different cities,” McNeilley said. “They’ve really done their homework as far as what model to use. It’s a good way to outreach to people as they age and may be losing connections.”

Memberships will cost $79 a month per individual and $119 a month for two-person households. The Membership Plus Program caters to those older than age 50 who need financial assistance and will run $10 a month. There are also 75 charter memberships available in which members pay the first full year in advance for a 10 percent discount.

“We can be financially sustainable while delivering quality services so people see the value of what we’re operating,” Santa Barbara Village Associate Director Hap Freund said. “The other component is having the Membership Plus Program so it’s not just for people with disposable income but also available to others.”

The Village has partnered with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Blue Dolphin Taxi and Make It Work to provide discounts for members. It will have a wider breadth of vendors come October for services such as food, shopping, health, fitness, home care and more.

Services offered to Village members may include social events as well as delivering meals, arranging transportation and bringing other specialized professions, such as computer and home repair, straight to seniors’ homes.

“It can range from home health care to gardening help to transportation help — the whole range,” Freund said

Village Director Susan Epstein said the important part is that each service provider will be vetted to ensure they know how to work with seniors and what to do in any situation. Members will be asked to provide an evaluation of the services and plans, and services will change based on members’ feedback.

“We’re making sure people know how to work with seniors. We will provide training for working with seniors and what to do with things like elder abuse and self-neglect,” Freund said, adding that many of the service providers have experience working with the elderly.

Epstein said it’s important that they understand how each business works and how each interaction is handled.

“We wanted to make sure our policies were fair, vendors are vetted and volunteers are trained,” she said. “It’s very important to us that service providers are familiar with needs of older adults. In some cases, copies of bills for services will be sent to the office so they know a second eye is looking at it.”

The Santa Barbara Village is limited to 100 memberships in its first year to maintain quality service. It will raise to 150 memberships in its second year, 200 in its third year and up to 300 by year five.

“I appreciate vetting everyone beforehand, doing the homework beforehand makes sense,” one listener said. “Vetting services in advance is smart. I wish I had done the same with my marriage.”

Epstein said that what sets this program apart is providing a personalized social approach through which seniors have the opportunity to build relationships with folks in the community while still living at home. Also in the works may be a social networking program that will allow members to efficiently reach one another.

“One thing that makes it different is the social aspect, providing services to help seniors in home can be isolating,” she said. “So one thing we hope to bring is a network where members know and help each other.”

McNeilley said the services will offer another perspective to identify any abuse or self-neglect.

“The more people that are around, the easier it is to identify needs or problems,” she said.

During Tuesday’s question-and-answer period, nearly all listeners expressed gratitude for a complete and thorough plan. Some suggestions included discounted transportation to Los Angeles, gardening services and care for those with disabilities.

“Susan and Hap, you have done an incredible job. It’s a plan that represents the whole community,” one audience member said. “It’s the first time in my 20 years of being in the Santa Barbara nonprofit world where there has been opportunity to pull together needs and resources of the community. It’s the biggest advisory committee I have ever heard of that will provide an ongoing ability to implement members’ suggestions and needed services. I expect the response to be tremendous.”

Another woman said she hadn’t been this happy since she turned 95.

Local organizations including the Center for Successful Aging, the Santa Barbara Foundation, United Way of Santa Barbara County, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and AARP Santa Barbara are working together to support Santa Barbara Village.

Epstein urged anyone to get involved by expressing an interest in membership, hosting a living room chat, volunteering, donating, subscribing to the newsletter or offering input via .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Village Business Plan