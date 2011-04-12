UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present ‘An Evening with David Sedaris’

The bestselling humor writer will read from his newest work on April 29 at The Arlington

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “An Evening with David Sedaris,” back by popular demand to read from his newest work, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 29 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The bestselling author of the books Naked, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim and When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Sedaris is one of the most observant humor writers addressing the human condition today. He deftly slices through cultural euphemism and political correctness with a sardonic wit and insightful candor that have made him a literary rock star.

Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, with illustrations by Ian Falconer, is a delightful collection of sharply observed fables for a new generation. Told with Sedaris’ trademark shrewdness, hilarity and good nature, the fairytale critters and their situations bear an uncanny resemblance to the insanity of our own everyday lives.

There are a total of 7 million copies of Sedaris’ books in print, and they have been translated into 25 languages. His pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. He and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name “The Talent Family” and have written a half-dozen plays that have been produced at La Mama, the Lincoln Center and The Drama Department in New York City.

“An Evening with David Sedaris” is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and supported by the Fredric E. Steck Family Foundation.

Tickets are $48, $38 and $28 for the general public and $21 for UCSB students, who must present a valid student ID. (A $3 Arlington facility fee surcharge has been included in each ticket price.) Courtesy of Chaucer’s Books, books by David Sedaris will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

For tickets or more information, call Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535, The Arlington Theatre at 805.963.4408 or click here to purchase online.

— Meghan Henry is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.