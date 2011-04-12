Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 11:40 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

VNHC’s Lynda Tanner Named Among Top 50 Women Business Leaders

CEO has worked to advance Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care's scope of services

By Greg Rogers for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | April 12, 2011 | 6:40 p.m.

Lynda Tanner
Lynda Tanner

Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Santa Barbara, was named one of the Tri-County’s top 50 outstanding women business leaders by the Pacific Coast Business Times at its annual awards reception Monday night at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

The event honored women recognized as senior-level executives and business owners who have consistently demonstrated qualities of leadership and reflect the dynamic role women play in the local business community.

“Lynda has demonstrated a tireless commitment to empowering employees in their professional pursuits while encouraging open communication and transparency among staff, management and VNHC’s board of directors,” said Michelle Martinich, VNHC board chairwoman and senior vice president and chief financial officer of American Riviera Bank.

Keynote speaker Jane Wells of CNBC delivered a lighthearted address, including a video montage of hairstyles she’d had over her 28-year career in the news media. Wells used the video to illustrate the challenges she faced as a female journalist trying to navigate a male-dominated media industry.

Tanner was named president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in January 2010 and has spent the past year advancing the medical nonprofit’s scope of services in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys, developing new community health programs and models of care, overseeing the opening of a new residential hospice facility, Serenity House, and positioning the organization as a leader in new technologies and information management. She is a registered nurse and holds a master’s degree in nursing.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Greg Rogers for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

