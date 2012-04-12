California Teachers Association Endorses Jackson for State Senate

Hannah-Beth Jackson announced Thursday that she has received the endorsement of the California Teachers Association in her campaign for state Senate in the 19th District.

“The California Teachers Association proudly supports Hannah-Beth Jackson for state Senate,” Santa Barbara CTA President Layne Wheeler said. “She is the only candidate in this race who has the much-needed experience in dealing with the issues affecting our state and is a proven champion for students and teachers everywhere.”

Chip Fraser of the Ventura Unified Educator Association added, “There is no better advocate for education than Hannah-Beth Jackson. We know she will continue to stand up for our schools and lead the way in getting California back on track.”

The CTA joins the California Federation of Teachers and the California School Employees Association in supporting Jackson. To date, no education organization has supported any other candidate in the race for the 19th District Senate seat.

“I’m honored to have the support of educators both in our community and statewide,” Jackson said. “It’s one thing to say you stand up for education and fight for our schools, but it’s another to have a longstanding record on these issues. This is something neither one of my opponents can honestly claim.”

The CTA represents more than 325,000 members in the state’s more than 1,000 school districts. Its members include teachers, counselors, psychologists, librarians, education support professionals and other non-supervisory certificated personnel in California public schools and colleges.

Jackson, who served in the Assembly from 1998-2004, continues to gain momentum with her growing list of endorsements. She is also supported by more than 50 local-elected leaders in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the California Nurses Association, the California League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, the California Democratic Party, the United Farm Workers, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, the Service Employees International Union and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties.

— Rudy Ramirez represents the Hannah-Beth Jackson Campaign.