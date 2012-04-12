Crane Students to Put on Benefit Concert for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Crane Country Day School’s eighth-grade class has conceived of, planned and will host a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the school’s sprawling campus.

This family event is open to the entire community and benefits a worthy cause.

The students chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties in hopes of raising $5,000 to grant the wish of a local child who is facing a life-threatening illness.

The musicians performing include Crane’s xylophone and marimba group, Vibes!, the Santa Barbara High School Madrigals, Joel Jamison, Lily and Marley, Bridget Mitchell on harp, the Ukuladies and Chris Keet.

Tickets for adults and students in eighth grade and older are $15; children are free. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to buy tickets.

Even if you can’t come to the concert, you can help by making a donation, or by telling your friends about the event. So bring your blankets and lawn chairs for an afternoon of great music!

Crane Country Day School is located at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito. Parking is available on site.

— Ann Pieramici represents Crane Country Day School.