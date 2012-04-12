Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Dancers to Make ‘UNBOUND confessions’

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance offers its spring dance concert, UNBOUND confessions, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15, in the Hatlen Theater on the UCSB campus.

The show, directed by UCSB faculty member Christina McCarthy, features the choreography of advanced UCSB dance students, as well as that of guest artist Austin McCormick. An established event for decades in the UCSB performance calendar, the spring dance concert has fit rather comfortably now under the umbrella of the Primavera Festival.

The program for UNBOUND confessions is as follows, with each work described by the choreographer:

While Not Why, choreographed by Suki Clements, who says it “focuses on surviving in the chaotic society we live in today while desperately trying to find the answers to our own fate. Quick and concise movement contrasted with elongated and reaching gestures, While Not Why pushes the boundaries of letting go of the control before our life quickly passes by.”

beneath these lights I shine, choreographed by Julie Correia, for whom it “transports to a memory of awakening wrapped in the warmth of an intimate circle of lamp light and plays on the vulnerability and inherent humanity in the connection through dance. Classical, flowing and playful movement juxtaposed with a modern quality of hanging light bulbs addresses the idea that people have the power to make their own decisions in life.”

Duplicity, choreographed by Amanda Theilen, “explores the space between dreams and consciousness where one is left alone with truths otherwise unacknowledged. Duplicity attempts to awaken these truths that lay dormant in our minds, bringing the resulting dissonance into acute focus.”

Promanomaly, choreographed by Brittany Amoroso, “showcases four awkward but passionate young women as they strive to experience romance. These women expose their inner adolescent love story and learn to embrace who they are through quirky but familiar gestures while wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Dressed and ready for prom, these girls bring slow dancing to a whole new level.”

drawing shades, choreographed by Lauren Nicole Aranador, “looks inside the individual, affected by held secrets and the question of objective fairness. At first isolated, the dancers discover the joy in accidental yet inevitable encounters. Through sensitivity, sensuality, humility and honesty, drawing shades proposes that fairness may not exist, and in its place is an understanding of giving and taking.”

OverTaken, choreographed by Derion Loman, “is a theatre dance piece that follows five characters as they discover their relationship to a table that exerts a binding force and sets stifling boundaries that the characters are struggling to break. The piece contrasts imprisonment with the power of freedom through intense wavelike movement and dynamic shifts.”

You, Always You, Everywhere You, choreographed by New York-based choreographer McCormick, who has not provided a description, will be performed by the UCSB Dance Company under the direction of Delila Moseley.

Tickets to UNBOUND confessions are $13 to $17, and are available at the Hatlen box office. Click here to order online.

