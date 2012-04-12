Anthony Bonavita Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara as Spiritual Care Counselor

Hospice of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the addition of Anthony Bonavita, M.Div., as a new spiritual care counselor.

Bonavita has extensive experience as a spiritual counselor and care provider. He most currently served as a spiritual counselor and chaplain for Agape Hospice in Denver. Before that, he worked at the University of Colorado Hospital, where he served as a chaplain resident.

Bonavita is certified to teach English as a foreign language and has volunteered his spiritual guidance to several programs.

He received his bachelor of arts degree in anthropology with a minor in religious studies from the University of Colorado and his master’s in divinity from Naropa University. He has also taken several clinical psychology courses at the University of Colorado Hospital and Alliant University.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.