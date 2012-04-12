Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Seun Kuti Coming from Africa with Fury

Son of Fela Kuti will bring Afrobeat sounds to UCSB's Campbell Hall on Monday

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 12, 2012 | 8:53 p.m.

Seun Kuti has inherited much from his father, the Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti — musical talent, charisma, a commanding stage presence, a burning desire for a better life for his Nigerian countrymen, and even his band. We are lucky that Seun (pronounced Shay-oon) and the band Egypt 80 will be paying a visit to Campbell Hall on Monday, April 16 as part of the UCSB Arts & Lecures series.

Click here for tickets.

For the uninitiated, Afrobeat is a rhythm-heavy, hypnotic mix of James Brown-style funk, jazz, Cuban and traditional West African music, featuring call-and-response vocals which are often about political topics. Seun is touring in support of his acclaimed second album, From Africa with Fury: Rise, which, along with the music of his brother Femi that Seun heartily recommends, is keeping Afrobeat alive and well in the 21st century.

Seun recently talked to me by phone, the day after a concert at the House of Blues in Chicago.

Jeff Moehlis: What can we look forward to at your upcoming show at UC Santa Barbara?

Seun Kuti: My last show is my best show, you know? When we play Santa Barbara, it’ll be our best show, that night.

JM: Could you tell us a bit about the band Egypt 80 that will be joining you?

SK: We have been playing together for 16 years. It’s going to be a great event as usual. My friends and I, we are like a well-oiled machine. The music is an extension of ourselves.

JM: What is your relationship with your father’s previous band, Africa 70 band, say with [drummer] Tony Allen and [guitarist] Oghene Kologbo?

SK: Oh, I see them around a lot. Uncle Tony and I are quite close. When I’m in Paris I go to his house, he cooks for me. He’s a great guy. Kologbo is always with him as well. Kologbo is one crazy motherf***er. Pardon my French [laughs].

JM: You’ll be playing in Santa Barbara right after playing the first weekend at Coachella. What do you find special about playing at big festivals like Coachella?

SK: It’s all the energy you get from 60,000 people. It’s amazing when you play those big audiences — 50,000, 100,000 [people]. It’s really incredible. It’s able to match the intimacy of the club, when you’re playing the club, like 1,000, 2,000 [people], and they’re close to you. That intimacy is hard to defeat. But once you play with 50,000 people, the raw energy compares to that to me.

JM: Your latest album was produced, at least in part, by Brian Eno. What was it like working with him?

Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 will bring the sounds of Afrobeat to UCSB's Campbell Hall on Monday.
Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 will bring the sounds of Afrobeat to UCSB’s Campbell Hall on Monday. (Kelechi Amadiobi photo)

SK: It was really good working with Brian Eno. He taught me a lot of things, opened my eyes to a lot of things in music as well.

JM: How did you get him to produce it?

SK: Brian had been a big supporter of my music for two years before the album. He’d been a great friend and mentor. So when I wanted to do the new album I asked him, “Hey Brian, I’d love for you to produce my new album,” and he said, “Yeah, when do we start?”

JM: What did you think of the musical Fela!?

SK: That was a great play.

JM: Do you think it accurately captured the spirit of your father?

SK: Yeah, it was the best that they can do with a Broadway play. I think the play gave ... it brought the message to a new audience, which is important as well. I’ve seen the play 20 times, on three continents, so I love the show.  I love the music, and the band, too.

JM: What are some of your memories of the Kalakuta Republic?

SK: You grew up learning every day. You’d see new people. It was the ultimate social experiment, where everybody was equal. So it was a great time for me, my childhood.

JM: I know that you’re on tour right now. What are your plans, musical or otherwise, for the near future?

SK: I’m working on my next album. It never stops.

JM: When do you expect your next album to be ready?

SK: I can’t put a date on it. End of the year, beginning of next year.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician?

SK: Your music has to be a part of the solution. Your music has to stand for the majority of the people. Music should be used for the people. If in your country everyone is living the good life,
like you’re in Switzerland, you can sing about champagne, and fast cars, and wristwatches, and all that. But if you feel that your people need change, and your people need to develop in some area, then dedicate your music to the people, because that is what music is for, truly.

Music is not selfish, you know? In one word, I’ll tell the musician, music is not selfish. That is what I would say to an aspiring musician.

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 