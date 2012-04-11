Local Drivers Can Use Phones to Outsmart High Fuel Prices

Free websites and smartphone apps allow motorists to navigate to stations with the best prices and track their mileage

Although Santa Barbara County boasts some of the highest gas prices in the nation, there are some free websites and smartphone apps that can help drivers save money.

Local motorists have seen prices dip slightly in the past month since February’s dramatic spike.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas increased nearly 81 cents from Jan. 9 to March 2, according to GasBuddy.com. But local drivers have had some relief over the past month as the price dropped 12.6 cents from $4.481 to $4.355.

The national average jumped 1.9 cents from a week ago to $3.916, while California hit $4.229 Wednesday. A barrel of crude oil was $101.29 Wednesday.

Auto Club of Southern California spokesman Jeff Spring said he expects prices to drop more.

“Given the big wholesale fuel price declines in California, it’s unclear why we aren’t seeing more significant price drops at the pump,” he said. “This time last year, we were paying about a quarter less per gallon.”

South Coast motorists can find the least expensive gas at the 76 station at 4401 Via Real in Carpinteria at $4.17. The next cheapest stations are the ARCO at 1116 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria at $4.19; the ARCO at 3618 State St. in Santa Barbara at $4.22; the 76 at 5648 Hollister Ave. in Goleta at $4.25; the Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara at $4.25; the Fuel Depot at 5755 Hollister Ave. in Goleta at $4.25; the World at 5960 Calle Real in Goleta at $4.25; and the USA Gasoline at 340 W. Carrillo in Santa Barbara at $4.27.

The least expensive diesel fuel is at the USA Gasoline stations at 340 W. Carrillo St. and 636 W. Carrillo St. at $4.35.

The most expensive gallon of unleaded appeared to be in Goleta — at the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road at $4.79 and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. at $4.69.

Smartphone users can find the lowest-priced gas and track their mileage using these free apps:

» GasBuddy: This app can provide turn-by-turn directions to the nearest station or a list in order of proximity, price and fuel grade. Prices are updated every 48 hours.

» Gas Cubby: This app lets users track their mileage and vehicle maintenance. Although it doesn’t track gas station’s prices, it provides local pricing trends and service expenses.

» Cheap Gas: This app integrates with the iPod’s Maps app, and offers a list of stations sorted by lowest price. When a user taps on a station, it displays your current location in relation to the desired station.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.