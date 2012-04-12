Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Withholding Name of Suspected Intruder Shot By Homeowner

The man remains under guard at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his wound

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 12, 2012 | 11:32 p.m.

The man shot by a Santa Barbara homeowner Wednesday after trying to break into the family’s home on the 900 block of West Pedregosa Street remained under constant guard at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Thursday, and police are not yet releasing his name.

Detectives want to interview people associated with the man, described only as a 33-year-old white male who lives in the same neighborhood as the victims, as well as the suspect himself before the name becomes public, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Police received disturbance calls from two homes on the 900 block of West Pedregosa Street at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, and upon arrival found that one homeowner had shot the suspect in the right leg.

The homeowner, a 54-year-old man who lives at the residence with his wife and son, heard the man knocking on his front door and muttering something about money. After being told to leave, the suspect forcefully kicked the front door, moved to the back and began breaking through a set of glass French doors by kicking and hitting them with a lantern from the patio, police said.

The homeowner fired a warning shot through the door with an M-1 carbine rifle that he owned, but when the man didn’t stop, fired a second round that hit him in the leg.

“He was really shaken by the incident,” Harwood said of the homeowner. “When our detectives were talking to him here at the station, it really seemed like genuine emotion he was experiencing.”

Authorities say the suspect, who had no prior relationship with the home’s residents, approached another home first, and that resident warned him to leave. When he left, smashing through a gate to approach the other home, the woman called 9-1-1 and said the suspect was acting strangely, as if in an altered state of mind.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and prowling and taken to the hospital, where officers are guarding his room until he can be taken to the County Jail. The wound was serious, Harwood said, and the suspect is likely to stay in the hospital through the weekend.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident. Harwood said the homeowner is considered a victim, not another suspect.

The Trayvon Martin shooting in Florida sparked interest in — and outrage about — “stand-your-ground” laws, which allow people in certain states to use force in self-defense if they have a reasonable fear of a threat, without having to “retreat” first.

California does not have such a law; instead, the penal code’s “castle doctrine” assumes people have a “reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily injury” if they’re in an occupied home and someone unlawfully or forcibly enters the home, making it justifiable force used against the intruder.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 