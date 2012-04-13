Radiohead Rocks in the Rain at Santa Barbara Bowl

Band delights thousands of fans crowded in for the sold-out performance

Despite hovering rain clouds that eventually yielded rain Thursday night, thousands of fans packed the Santa Barbara Bowl, enthralled to see Radiohead perform a sold-out show.

The band, based in the United Kingdom, will play again Saturday at another sold-out performance — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival in Indio.

On Thursday, lead singer Thom Yorke delighted fans as he took the stage, flanked in an impressive array of lights.

The band Other Lives opened the show, as dozens of fans hovered outside, trying to buy tickets to the performance.

Click here for information about upcoming concerts sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bowl and Nederlander Concerts.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.