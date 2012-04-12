Santa Barbara to Flush Water Distribution System Beginning Monday

Crews will perform most of the maintenance during nighttime hours

The City of Santa Barbara will begin its annual Water Distribution System Flushing Program on Monday and continue over the following eight weeks.

Typically, water line flushing will occur during the nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Water Distribution System Flushing Program involves systematically flushing the water lines via fire hydrants to scour the water mains and remove any buildup in the system. Maintenance on the water system ensures quality drinking water for customers.

During flushing, water may be seen flowing in street gutters as it is being directed to the storm drain system. Water crews will monitor the flushing process to ensure the water does not overwhelm streets, structures or storm drains. Select fire hydrants will also be flow-tested during the flushing program to ensure the fire hydrants have adequate flow capacity for fire protection.

During or after flushing, water customers may experience cloudy water coming from the faucets in their homes and are advised to run the water for a few minutes until it runs clear. These are normal occurrences.

The Public Works Department thanks residents for their patience while crews perform annual maintenance on the water distribution system. System maintenance allows the city to provide quality water and ensure adequate flows for fire protection.

For more information about the program, call Water Distribution Supervisor Jose Marquez at 805.564.5409.

— Jose Marquez is a water distribution supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.