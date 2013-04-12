Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Budget Cuts Force Cancellation of USS Ronald Reagan Visit to Santa Barbara

By Melinda Johansson for the Santa Barbara Navy League | April 12, 2013 | 11:21 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Navy League has been informed that the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) visit to Santa Barbara has been canceled due to the recent military budget cuts related to sequestration, which were announced earlier this week in Washington, D.C.

The aircraft carrier was expected in early May. However, along with cuts to other community relations activities such as Navy Days and the Blue Angels, the visit will not take place.

“While we are disappointed with the news, we also understand why the Navy has to make this decision at this time due to the current economic climate,” said Patricia Westberg, president of the Santa Barbara Navy League. “It is also an indicator to me personally that the Navy will need support from organizations like ours more now than ever.”

The Santa Barbara Navy League expresses its appreciation to all the volunteers and supporters who have worked so hard to organize an amazing weekend visit for the sailors on the USS Ronald Reagan. Of particular note is Andrew Ochsner, owner of Boone Printing & Graphics, for their sponsorship support.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Navy League and how you can join to support their mission, click here or call 805.879.1598.

— Melinda Johansson represents the Santa Barbara Navy League.

 
