Easy Lift Partners with CALM to Provide a Voice for ‘I Will Not Be Silent’ Campaign

For the second straight year, Easy Lift Transportation is partnering with CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) to help raise awareness for its “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign.

For the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Easy Lift has placed large “I Will Not Be Silent” signs on most of its vehicles.

“We are very pleased to partner with CALM on this important project,” said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift executive director. “Placing CALM’s signs on our vehicles will not only help raise awareness in the community about the importance of speaking out against child abuse, but it also shows that Easy Lift is dedicated to being a true community partner.”

“Easy Lift has always been a great partner for CALM,” added Cecilia Rodriguez, CALM’s executive director. “Whether it is transporting CALM’s clients to horse camp or participating in our ‘I Will Not Be Silent’ campaign, Easy Life is a reliable and helpful partner. We couldn’t do our work without them.”

CALM invites the public to join its community-wide effort to raise a collective voice against child abuse, and pledge support to its "I Will Not Be Silent" campaign. The pledge, which reads "I will have the courage to report child abuse and work with CALM toward a vision of ending child abuse," can be taken online.



CALM is also hosting several educational events, including open houses, family and parenting lectures, and its second annual “I Will Not Be Silent” Silent Gala & Auction.

Established more than 30 years ago with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence whose mission is fulfill the community’s need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services.

Easy Lift has 26 vehicles in its fleet and is operated by a professional team that strives to meet the expanding needs of elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged passengers. Last year, Easy Lift scheduled more than 74,492 rides for 1,873 passengers through its Dial-a-Ride program.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.