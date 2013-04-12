Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:08 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Stages Cult Classic ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | April 12, 2013 | 12:45 p.m.

This month, Laguna Blanca students bring to life the creepy-crawly cult classic Little Shop of Horrors.

This show is sure to horrify and delight audiences with its cynically succulent charm and celebrated melodies while showcasing the talents of Laguna Blanca Upper School students.

Leading the incredible cast of characters are talented students Allison Towbes as lovely Audrey, Travis Smilie and Connor Curran as shy but strong-at-heart Seymour, Mia Chavez as meddling Mrs. Mushnik, Bea Tolan as the soulful Audrey Two, Pierce O’Donnell as the devilish dentist and Jules Bartling, Valeria Rodriguez and Maddie Sokolove as the unruly urchins.

This show marks Kate Bergstrom’s musical debut as the school’s head of the Drama Department.

The production is a tight-knit collaboration among students, faculty, family and friends. Laguna’s spring show is supported by student technical director Conner Warren and veteran talent Rose Ary in costume design. The multilevel set was created and designed in part by Chris Johnson, the school’s Art Department head, and student Bella Taron, with poster and program design and assistance by art instructor Delphine Anaya.

Margaret Lazarovits, a junior at Laguna, is the show’s invaluable assistant director and stage manager, and Heather Levin leads the funky three-piece band as the accompanist and musical director.

Laguna Blanca has built a beautiful, exciting new program this year with a fun-loving, dynamic cast of artists. This production of Little Shop of Horrors is sure to amuse and engage theater lovers of all ages with its darkly fun wit and wonder. Come forge into this fantastical world April 17-20. The characters are just dying for you to show!

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. at Laguna Blanca School’s Spaulding Auditorium. Tickets are $10 at the door, or $5 for students. Preview Night on April 17 is “pay what you can!” For more information, call Bergstrom at 805.687.1752 x217.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

