Maintenance Work Planned for Next Week on Highway 101 in Goleta

A maintenance project to grind and pave Highway 101 will take place next week in the following locations:

» The southbound off-ramp to Highway 101 at Patterson Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

» The No. 3 (slow) lane of southbound Highway 101 between Fairview Avenue and Patterson Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

» The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Fairview Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

» The No. 1 (fast) lane of southbound Highway 101 between Glen Annie Road and Winchester Creek Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and in the northbound direction intermittently from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 15 minutes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.