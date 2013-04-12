Our Daily Bread Moves to De la Vina Street at Alamar

After 32 years as a landmark downtown bakery and café, Our Daily Bread has moved uptown to 2700 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara, at the corner of Alamar.

“We will be blending our decades of Artisan baking with a state-of-the-art facility and brand new café,” co-owner Laurie Zalk said.

Our Daily Bread will have a full breakfast and lunch menu. It will be open seven days a week, featuring brunches on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are excited to offer a variety of local beer and wine,” Zalk said. “I can’t wait to welcome our old customers to our new location and meet all our new neighbors.”

Our Daily Bread offers parking in a lot on Alamar, just off De la Vina.

— Katrina Sullivan represents Our Daily Bread.