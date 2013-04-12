Dowitcher Press to Present ‘The Poems of Alan Stephens: A Reading’

In honor of national poetry month, Dowitcher Press will present “The Poems of Alan Stephens: A Reading” on April 21.

The event will highlight the work of a respected local poet who frequently wrote about the Santa Barbara area with collection titles such as Goodbye Matilija and Running at Hendry’s.

Local poets and authors, including John Ridland, Barry Spacks, Caroline Allen and Robyn Bell, will read selections from three newly published books: Selected Poems, Collected Poems (1958-98) and Running at Hendry’s. Stephens’ son and editor of the collections, A.A. Stephens, will provide opening remarks.

The reading will begin at 4:30 p.m. April 21 at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. A reception will follow, and books will be available for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public.

Click here for more information about the reading.

— Amber Wallace represents Dowitcher Press.