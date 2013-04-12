Stage Schedules, Exhibitors, Just-Added Highlights Announced for Earth Day Festival

The Community Environmental Council has announced new highlights — as well as the schedules for the Main Stage and two mini-stages — for CEC’s 2013 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

The CEC hosts the annual event — which is free for attendees — in partnership with LoaTree, New Noise Media Group, Oniracom and Plus One Events.

The festival includes more than 200 exhibitors in eight zones across the park: Bike Valet, Public Square, Sports & Recreation, Eco Marketplace, Green Car Show, Live Green, Kids Corner, and Social Media Lounge. Click here for details on activities taking place in all eight zones. Click here for a just-released list of exhibitors that have registered to participate.

New highlights added this week include:

» Get a sneak peak at a new electric vehicle that won’t be on sale until this summer — the 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV — in the Earth Day Green Car Show.

» A 14-foot “wave” made of 6,000 single-use plastic bottles — the amount thrown away in the United States every four seconds — will be on display at the Doppler booth in the Sports & Rec zone. Also, in an effort to minimize single-use plastic, festival-goers are asked to bring their own water bottle. Refill stations are being offered by Klean Kanteen and the Water Monster.

» Save the Mermaids — a group of ocean-loving ambassadors — will host “Mimosas with the Mermaids” on Sunday, April 21 in the festival beer garden from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

» Pianos on State will provide three pianos throughout the festival. Anyone is welcome to sit down and play, so keep an ear out for amateur and professional pop-up performances.

» Elected officials will hold office hours in the Public Square:

Rep. Lois Capps (3 p.m. April 20)

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (noon April 21)

State Assemblyman Das Williams (1 p.m. April 21)

County Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr (2 p.m. April 20) and Janet Wolf (4 p.m. April 20)

Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves (noon April 20) and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider (1:30 p.m. April 20)

Santa Barbara City Council members Cathy Murillo (3 p.m. April 21) and Bendy White (11 a.m. April 20)

Highlights will stream on live website

As details are announced, the best way to get the most updated information, including schedules, maps and stories, is to go to: Twitter @SBEarthday; Facebook; the CEC’s festival website, including a mobile website; and a live website that will stream activity at the event April 20-21.

Two Mini-Stages in Live Green and Kids Corner

The full schedules for the mini-stages are now available online by clicking here.

» Live Green Harvest Stage features presentations on seed saving, rolling sustainable sushi, mixing specialty drinks from “Farm to Bar,” and more.

» Kids Corner Stage features interactive eco-rap, games, environmental education and musical performances.

Earth Day Main Stage

See below for the full lineup on the bio-diesel powered Main Stage, presented by New Noise Music Foundation. The schedule is also online by clicking here.

Earth Day Main Stage — Schedule

Saturday, April 20

11:15 a.m. — Jamey Geston

Groove to a ‘60s throwback sound with an organic mix of indie blended into a folksy beat with a pinch of acoustic pop.

Noon — Blue Suns

Check out indie surf rock with a vintage feel and mellow, modern touch.

12:45 p.m. — Owen Plant

Chill out to introspective guitar acoustics reminiscent of both James Taylor and Jason Mraz, with an occasional Jamaican twist.

1:30 p.m. — The Gallery

Pep up the afternoon with hook-laden rock songs combining a mix of mainstream appeal and professionalism with indie cred and likability.

2 p.m. — Santa Barbara Dance Arts

Get lost in a series of five student dance pieces: Heal The World, Rhianna, Clap it Up, Still Hot, and For the Ratchets.

2:15 p.m. — The Easy Leaves

Stretch your understanding of Americana music with the modern acoustic sound of this diverse set of flailing rockers, gospel skeptics and country outlaws.

2:45 p.m. — Van Jones 2013

Environmental Hero Award presented by Geoff Green on behalf of Community Environmental Council and The Fund for Santa Barbara.

3:45 p.m. — Indian Trading Furs

Dance to an eclectic mix of energetic, uplifting folk ballads with rock roots and soaring melodies.

4:45 p.m. — Dante Elephante Jam along with this local indie surf pop quartet.

5:45 p.m. — Mad Caddies

Indulge in pure, unfiltered fun that evokes memories of the Clash, the Police, and Sublime through a blend of roots reggae, punk rock, and even some Dixieland/bluegrass

Sunday, April 21

11 a.m. — Yoga Soup

Asana your way into a great Earth Day with moves designed to lift the spirit and invigorate every fiber of being.

11:45 a.m. — Hoop Tosses with Aya

Learn how to gracefully toss your hoop in the air and incorporate it into your current flow.

12:15 p.m. — Capoeira

Get your heart pumping with the acrobatic rhythms of dance and martial arts.

1:30 p.m. — Vibes!

Thrill to the acoustic finesse of Crane Country Day School’s 22-piece xylophone/marimba touring ensemble.

2 p.m. — Bill Nye

2013 Environmental Hero Award Presented by Assembly member Das Williams on behalf of CEC.

2:30 p.m. — Pilot Touhill

Capture the essence of reggae with catchy songs and soulful melodies that retain a modern pop songwriting style held down with electronic drum beats.

3:15 p.m. — The Fire Department

Move to the upbeat grooves of a five-piece funk, rock, soul and reggae band.

4:15 p.m. — One Drop

Embrace the spirit of classic roots reggae and dub music with a calculated blend of R&B, pop, and rock subtleties.

5:15 p.m. — Afrolicious

Dance, sweat, and feel good all over to end the festival on a high note.

Volunteers Needed

CEC is looking for approximately 100 more volunteers to reach the target 300 volunteers needed to produce Earth Day Festival. Three-hour shifts are available for festival build out, load-in, exhibitor management and more. Event organizers are reaching out to high schools students seeking community service hours, corporate volunteer teams, and individuals looking to support a good cause. Click here for more information.

