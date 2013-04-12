Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre to Perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at Local Libraries

Local theater company Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre will perform Alice in Wonderland at three Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries.

Created to educate, challenge and inspire young people, the performance is a musical rendition of a classic children’s story. Audiences will be entertained by this family-friendly theater experience. This program is about 40 minutes long, and is best for children age 4 or older.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to this free performance of Alice in Wonderland on the following dates:

» 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

» 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

This program is made possible by the generous support of the Friends of the Libraries. For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603 or your local branch.

Click here to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.