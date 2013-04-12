Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Billy Baldwin to Host Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s ‘Saks & the City’

By Melinda Bie for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | April 12, 2013 | 1:38 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated sixth annual “Saks & the City” event to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Saks Fifth Avenue in downtown Santa Barbara.

Dapper actor and Santa Barbara resident Billy Baldwin will serve as master of ceremonies and auctioneer for a one-of-a-kind live auction featuring luxury vacations, including a European river cruise from AmaWaterways and Santa Barbara Travel Bureau as well as an exciting trip to New York City, stunning jewelry from Daniel Gibbings Jewelry, and a dress worn by Katy Perry in her film A Part of Me, to name a few of the exciting items.

The celebrity cast from the film Garbage, including Jed Rees and John Huck, will be on hand, along with other special guests and talent.

“I love hosting ‘Saks & The City’ because it is such a unique and fun event,” Baldwin said. “It brings together all the wonderful community members of Santa Barbara to shop, drink and raise money for one of the most important and vital organizations in our community.”

This extraordinary event lead by event chair Donna Barranco Fisher and vice-chair Vanessa Decker and their dedicated and hardworking committee offers up an enjoyable night to indulge with mini-makeovers from talented Saks Fifth Avenue artists, relaxing massages from Santa Barbara’s finest masseuses and delectable hors d’oeuvres from fabulous local restaurants. Guests can also enjoy sipping signature cocktails, made from vodka and wine donated by Young’s Market Company, or sampling beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewery, tequila tastings from Rudy’s Restaurant & Tequila Bar, or be entertained at the casino tables. The VIP Lounge at the Saks Fifth Avenue Club will be catered by Events by Philipe.

After the event, guests are invited to an after-party at the Canary Hotel, which is generously donating 10 percent of purchases, where they can enjoy the beats of DJ Fab and dance the night away.

Pre-shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue will be available April 15-20 with 10 percent of the proceeds going to TBCF when you mention “Saks & The City.” In addition, an exciting online auction will be open April 9th-21st at www.biddingforgood.com.

“We greatly appreciate Saks Fifth Avenue’s support of our organization’s mission to provide critical support to families that have a child with cancer,” TBCF Executive Director Lindsey Guerrero said. “Saks & The City is a wonderful and fun event that has been made widely successful due to the hard work and commitment made year after year by our committee members, supporters and guests that attend.”

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation would like to thank Saks Fifth Avenue and event sponsor Katherine and Daniel Eades; Cox Communications; Dr. Robert Kammer; Nina and Eric Phillips of Phillips Acquisitions; Jim Bechtel, board president of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation; Shane Mahan of Kitchell Custom Homes; Cynthia and Patrick Murphy of Fireglass; Kyra and Tony Rogers; the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation; the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; and Santa Barbara Philanthropy. Special thank you to our wonderful underwriters, restaurant vendors, volunteers, masseuses, estheticians, Joe Newberry Photography, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Fire Department No. 11 and O’Malley’s Bar.

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Each year the organization serves more than 650 individuals.

For more information about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, to volunteer or to purchase tickets to Saks & The City, click here or call 805.962.7466.

— Melinda Bie is the marketing and special projects coordinator for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 