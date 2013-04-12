Billy Baldwin to Host Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s ‘Saks & the City’

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated sixth annual “Saks & the City” event to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Saks Fifth Avenue in downtown Santa Barbara.

Dapper actor and Santa Barbara resident Billy Baldwin will serve as master of ceremonies and auctioneer for a one-of-a-kind live auction featuring luxury vacations, including a European river cruise from AmaWaterways and Santa Barbara Travel Bureau as well as an exciting trip to New York City, stunning jewelry from Daniel Gibbings Jewelry, and a dress worn by Katy Perry in her film A Part of Me, to name a few of the exciting items.

The celebrity cast from the film Garbage, including Jed Rees and John Huck, will be on hand, along with other special guests and talent.

“I love hosting ‘Saks & The City’ because it is such a unique and fun event,” Baldwin said. “It brings together all the wonderful community members of Santa Barbara to shop, drink and raise money for one of the most important and vital organizations in our community.”

This extraordinary event lead by event chair Donna Barranco Fisher and vice-chair Vanessa Decker and their dedicated and hardworking committee offers up an enjoyable night to indulge with mini-makeovers from talented Saks Fifth Avenue artists, relaxing massages from Santa Barbara’s finest masseuses and delectable hors d’oeuvres from fabulous local restaurants. Guests can also enjoy sipping signature cocktails, made from vodka and wine donated by Young’s Market Company, or sampling beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewery, tequila tastings from Rudy’s Restaurant & Tequila Bar, or be entertained at the casino tables. The VIP Lounge at the Saks Fifth Avenue Club will be catered by Events by Philipe.

After the event, guests are invited to an after-party at the Canary Hotel, which is generously donating 10 percent of purchases, where they can enjoy the beats of DJ Fab and dance the night away.

Pre-shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue will be available April 15-20 with 10 percent of the proceeds going to TBCF when you mention “Saks & The City.” In addition, an exciting online auction will be open April 9th-21st at www.biddingforgood.com.

“We greatly appreciate Saks Fifth Avenue’s support of our organization’s mission to provide critical support to families that have a child with cancer,” TBCF Executive Director Lindsey Guerrero said. “Saks & The City is a wonderful and fun event that has been made widely successful due to the hard work and commitment made year after year by our committee members, supporters and guests that attend.”

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation would like to thank Saks Fifth Avenue and event sponsor Katherine and Daniel Eades; Cox Communications; Dr. Robert Kammer; Nina and Eric Phillips of Phillips Acquisitions; Jim Bechtel, board president of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation; Shane Mahan of Kitchell Custom Homes; Cynthia and Patrick Murphy of Fireglass; Kyra and Tony Rogers; the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation; the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; and Santa Barbara Philanthropy. Special thank you to our wonderful underwriters, restaurant vendors, volunteers, masseuses, estheticians, Joe Newberry Photography, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Fire Department No. 11 and O’Malley’s Bar.

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Each year the organization serves more than 650 individuals.

For more information about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, to volunteer or to purchase tickets to Saks & The City, click here or call 805.962.7466.

— Melinda Bie is the marketing and special projects coordinator for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.