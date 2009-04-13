Boys’ Tennis: After a Lengthy Layoff, Dos Pueblos Comes Back and Drops the Royals

After nearly four hours of playing time, Dos Pueblos won an arduous Channel League match that began April 7 before being cut short by rain and finished Monday, at home against San Marcos. The air temperature fluctuated; at times, cool and cold, at other times, warm. The final score was 13-5.

The Chargers swept in singles, but not without a fight. Austin Cano battled for his sets against two very smart players, Sean-Michael Gaudefroy and Travis Enholm. In the end, he prevailed and bettered his score against them in this second matchup.

In doubles, Dos Pueblos secured only four sets against some very solid dubs teams. All of the dubs sets went the distance, and each player left it on the court. Nonetheless, the results of fatigue and illness showed in many of the Chargers’ performances. Andy Silverstein snagged just one set with Robert Laskin, one of his three partners. John Kim and Richard Cheng underwent momentum shifts throughout all three rounds. They would charge ahead and lose very tight sets, two of which went to tiebreakers. The newly formed pairing of Jake Roberts and Peter Shao proved to be successful, as they swept with identical scores in each set, 6-4. This dubs team played calmly, deliberately and consistently. Way to go, Chargers!

With the win, the Chargers improve to 9-2 overall and 4-1 in league play. San Marcos is 5-5 overall, 2-2 in league. Dos Pueblos takes a road trip to Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos 13, San Marcos 5

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Christian Edstrom 3-0

Austin Cano 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Eric Katz/Andy Silverstein 0-1

Richard Cheng/John Kim 0-3

Jake Roberts/Peter Shao 3-0

Andy Silverstein/Eric Zmolek 0-1

Robert Laskin/Andy Silverstein 1-0

San Marcos Singles:

Sean-Michael Gaudefroy 0-3

Travis Enholm 0-2

Simon Manson-Hing 0-1

Harrison Strobe 0-1

Jacob Coffey 0-1

Nik Kilpelainen 0-1

San Marcos Doubles:

Jackson Mann/Scott Messier 2-1

Stephen Amspoker/Jackson Foster 1-0

Parker Funk/Garrett Timmons 2-1

Jackson Foster/Mario Herrera 0-2

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.