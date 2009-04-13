Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:29 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: After a Lengthy Layoff, Dos Pueblos Comes Back and Drops the Royals

Chargers claim 13-5 victory after a weeklong interruption

By Liz Frech | April 13, 2009 | 10:42 p.m.

After nearly four hours of playing time, Dos Pueblos won an arduous Channel League match that began April 7 before being cut short by rain and finished Monday, at home against San Marcos. The air temperature fluctuated; at times, cool and cold, at other times, warm. The final score was 13-5.

The Chargers swept in singles, but not without a fight. Austin Cano battled for his sets against two very smart players, Sean-Michael Gaudefroy and Travis Enholm. In the end, he prevailed and bettered his score against them in this second matchup.

In doubles, Dos Pueblos secured only four sets against some very solid dubs teams. All of the dubs sets went the distance, and each player left it on the court. Nonetheless, the results of fatigue and illness showed in many of the Chargers’ performances. Andy Silverstein snagged just one set with Robert Laskin, one of his three partners. John Kim and Richard Cheng underwent momentum shifts throughout all three rounds. They would charge ahead and lose very tight sets, two of which went to tiebreakers. The newly formed pairing of Jake Roberts and Peter Shao proved to be successful, as they swept with identical scores in each set, 6-4. This dubs team played calmly, deliberately and consistently. Way to go, Chargers!

With the win, the Chargers improve to 9-2 overall and 4-1 in league play. San Marcos is 5-5 overall, 2-2 in league. Dos Pueblos takes a road trip to Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos 13, San Marcos 5

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov 3-0
Christian Edstrom 3-0
Austin Cano 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Eric Katz/Andy Silverstein 0-1
Richard Cheng/John Kim 0-3
Jake Roberts/Peter Shao 3-0
Andy Silverstein/Eric Zmolek 0-1
Robert Laskin/Andy Silverstein 1-0

San Marcos Singles:
Sean-Michael Gaudefroy 0-3
Travis Enholm 0-2
Simon Manson-Hing 0-1
Harrison Strobe 0-1
Jacob Coffey 0-1
Nik Kilpelainen 0-1

San Marcos Doubles:
Jackson Mann/Scott Messier 2-1
Stephen Amspoker/Jackson Foster 1-0
Parker Funk/Garrett Timmons 2-1
Jackson Foster/Mario Herrera 0-2

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 