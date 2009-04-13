Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:31 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Lower Mission Creek Flood Control Plan Gains Approval

Coastal Commission backing is key endorsement but plenty of obstacles remain

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 13, 2009 | 3:40 p.m.

The state Coastal Commission has approved the city of Santa Barbara’s plan to control flooding of Lower Mission Creek.

The long-sought project had its beginnings in 1962 with a plan that called for the concrete channelization of the creek, but community concerns forced its rejection. The city resurrected the project in the late 1980s, but in 1994 the discovery of endangered steelhead trout and the threatened tidewater goby led to another review.

Subsequent discussions between the city, Santa Barbara County, the Environmental Defense Center, the Army Corps of Engineers and property owners resulted in an agreement not to line the creek with concrete.

Plans include widening of the stream and landscaping the 1.2 miles of creek area with more trees, like native oaks and sycamores, planting of groundcover and a buffer area around the Mission Creek Lagoon.

Management plans include a prohibition on the artificial draining of the lagoon, a provision said to protect the tidewater goby and steelhead trout.

“The Mission Creek Lagoon is one of the area’s finest remaining coastal estuaries,” EDC environmental analyst Brian Trautwein said. “The new protections for the lagoon proposed by EDC will provide a safe haven for fish and wildlife and a beautiful place for people to enjoy.”

The Coastal Commission’s approval puts the project closer to reality, but it still requires $45 million in funding to implement.

