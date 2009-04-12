She Said, Z Said: Kumar Goes to the White House

Z: Did you hear that Kumar is going to Washington?
She: No, Kumar is not going to Washington. Kal Penn, the actor who played Kumar, is going to be the associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison.
Z: I can’t believe they’re giving this raging stoner a job at the White House.
She: He’s a Stanford graduate who’s giving up a $50,000-a-week job to go help the country.
Z: Didn’t he escape from Guantanamo Bay? And then he got high with President Bush. At least that means he has some political experience.
She: You’re very confused. He’s not Kumar any more. Now he’s Dr. Kutner, on House.
Z: You’re right, I am confused. Why are they giving Dr. Kutner a job as a public liaison? Shouldn’t he be the surgeon general?
She: Now you’re being ridiculous. They already filled that job with Dr. McDreamy.
Z: That hardly seems fair. Dr. Kutner seems a lot more qualified than McDreamy. Kutner trained under Dr. House, an irascible genius, while McDreamy is only a wannabe racecar driver.
She: With great hair. You can’t leave out the great hair.
Z: Did I also hear that President Obama’s new chief of staff is Michael Scott from The Office?’
She: That seems like a bad choice.
Z: He does have some excellent managerial experience.
She: I wouldn’t want to be there the day he tries to lead President Obama through a racial-sensitivity-in-the-workplace seminar.
Z: I think he might make Mr. President angry.
She:You don’t want that a piece of that. Watch out for the Rock Obama!
Z: That would be great. I’d love to see a fight between the Rock Obama and Dwight Schrute from The Office. Dwight is going to be agriculture secretary.
She: Perfect. Dwight told me he comes from a long line of patriots.
Z: Dwight told you that.
She: Right after he told me to stop playing with his bobblehead.
Z: I worry that you’re having a hard time differentiating between TV and reality.
She: The weirdest thing I’ve heard is that the White House has hired Hannah Montana to be the president’s daughter.
Z: What about Sasha and Malia?
She: They can’t sing.
Z: Politics is a tough business.
She: The girls will be fine. Fran Drescher and the Super Nanny are going to team up to raise them.
Z: I’d feel more comfortable if Alice from The Brady Bunch would help them. I’m Old School that way.
She: Does it seem strange to you that Kumar would go to Washington without Harold?
Z: It’s because Harold has an even more important mission. It’s top secret, hush-hush, on a need-to-know basis.
She: I won’t tell.
Z: Oh, OK. Harold’s on special assignment to the Starship Enterprise. He’s going undercover as a guy named Sulu.
She: No way. Star Trek?
Z: Yep. It hardly seems fair. Harold gets to go where no man has gone before, and Kumar has to go be another whipping boy for Fox News.
She: So who do you think Kumar will appoint as his White House sidekick? I guess there’s always Neil Patrick Harris.
Z: Not a bad choice. But the biggest rumor I’m hearing is that Kumar’s trying to get Spicoli as his second in command.
She: Sean Penn? In politics? That’s crazy talk.
Z: Yes, dear.
Share your White House casting suggestions with She and Z at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).