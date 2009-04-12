Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:37 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Kumar Goes to the White House

For real! Actor shedding wild image to button down as associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison. Who knew?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | April 12, 2009 | 8:46 p.m.

Z: Did you hear that Kumar is going to Washington?

She: No, Kumar is not going to Washington. Kal Penn, the actor who played Kumar, is going to be the associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Z: I can’t believe they’re giving this raging stoner a job at the White House.

She: He’s a Stanford graduate who’s giving up a $50,000-a-week job to go help the country.

Z: Didn’t he escape from Guantanamo Bay? And then he got high with President Bush. At least that means he has some political experience.

She: You’re very confused. He’s not Kumar any more. Now he’s Dr. Kutner, on House.

Z: You’re right, I am confused. Why are they giving Dr. Kutner a job as a public liaison? Shouldn’t he be the surgeon general?

She: Now you’re being ridiculous. They already filled that job with Dr. McDreamy.

Z: That hardly seems fair. Dr. Kutner seems a lot more qualified than McDreamy. Kutner trained under Dr. House, an irascible genius, while McDreamy is only a wannabe racecar driver.

She: With great hair. You can’t leave out the great hair.

Z: Did I also hear that President Obama’s new chief of staff is Michael Scott from The Office?’

She: That seems like a bad choice.

Z: He does have some excellent managerial experience.

She: I wouldn’t want to be there the day he tries to lead President Obama through a racial-sensitivity-in-the-workplace seminar.

Z: I think he might make Mr. President angry.

She:You don’t want that a piece of that. Watch out for the Rock Obama!

Z: That would be great. I’d love to see a fight between the Rock Obama and Dwight Schrute from The Office. Dwight is going to be agriculture secretary.

She: Perfect. Dwight told me he comes from a long line of patriots.

Z: Dwight told you that.

She: Right after he told me to stop playing with his bobblehead.

Z: I worry that you’re having a hard time differentiating between TV and reality.

She: The weirdest thing I’ve heard is that the White House has hired Hannah Montana to be the president’s daughter.

Z: What about Sasha and Malia?

She: They can’t sing.

Z: Politics is a tough business.

She: The girls will be fine. Fran Drescher and the Super Nanny are going to team up to raise them.

Z: I’d feel more comfortable if Alice from The Brady Bunch would help them. I’m Old School that way.

She: Does it seem strange to you that Kumar would go to Washington without Harold?

Z: It’s because Harold has an even more important mission. It’s top secret, hush-hush, on a need-to-know basis.

She: I won’t tell.

Z: Oh, OK. Harold’s on special assignment to the Starship Enterprise. He’s going undercover as a guy named Sulu.

She: No way. Star Trek?

Z: Yep. It hardly seems fair. Harold gets to go where no man has gone before, and Kumar has to go be another whipping boy for Fox News.

She: So who do you think Kumar will appoint as his White House sidekick? I guess there’s always Neil Patrick Harris.

Z: Not a bad choice. But the biggest rumor I’m hearing is that Kumar’s trying to get Spicoli as his second in command.

She: Sean Penn? In politics? That’s crazy talk.

Z: Yes, dear.

Share your White House casting suggestions with She and Z at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

