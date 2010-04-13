Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:45 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Activist David Horowitz to Talk Politics at Santa Barbara Forum

He will sit down with actor-author Mark McIntire for Thursday's Tea Party-sponsored event

By Kevin McFadden, Noozhawk Contributor | April 13, 2010 | 10:56 p.m.

Author, commentator and political activist David Horowitz has spent the past several decades building a reputation as one of the most controversial and outspoken critics of the political left. At 7 p.m. Thursday, in a forum hosted by the Santa Barbara Tea Party, he will bring his unique brand of discourse to Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Horowitz will sit down with actor, author and SBCC philosophy professor Mark McIntire for a talk-show-style discussion titled “Going Hard Ball with David Horowitz: From Health Care to Soros, Can the Socialists’ Takeover of America Be Stopped?” A question-and-answer session open to the audience will follow the interview.

In the 1960s, Horowitz, whose parents were long-standing members of the Communist Party, was an active member of the New Left, but he made a gradual shift to the right during the 1970s. Today, he is the author of dozens of books and political articles, many of which denounce leftist policies as “anti-American.” He has actively opposed affirmative-action policies as well as reparations for slavery, and he has publicly accused U.S. academia of political bias and liberal indoctrination.

In 1988, Horowitz created the Center for the Study of Popular Culture — renamed by its board of directors the David Horowitz Freedom Center in 2006 — to institutionalize his campaigns against the left.

He is also the editor of FrontPageMagazine.com, a conservative publication that receives about 1 million visitors a month. Horowitz has spoken at more than 300 colleges and universities, and he has appeared on several TV shows, including Nightline, Crossfire, Hannity & Colmes and The O’Reilly Factor.

Emceeing the event will be Ward Connerly, founder and president of the American Civil Rights Institute, a national nonprofit organization opposed to racial and gender preferences.

Tickets to Thursday’s forum are $20 each or two for $35. Reservations are required. E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Kevin McFadden is a Noozhawk contributor.

