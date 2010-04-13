Body Found on Beach Near Stearns Wharf Identified as Santa Barbara Man

Police say there were no apparent signs of trauma or foul play

A body found on the beach near Stearns Wharf on Monday has been identified as 41-year-old Jerry Ray Greene of Santa Barbara, police said Tuesday.

A passerby reported a body face down in the water about 7:54 a.m. Monday. Harbor Patrol and Santa Barbara police officers pulled the body from the surf line.

Paul McCaffrey, a public information for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said in a news release that the body was fully clothed and there were no apparent signs of trauma or foul play.

Toxicology tests are pending, but McCaffrey said the cause of death is believed to be drowning.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, an orange inflatable skiff was found bobbing upside down in the surf line, just east of the wharf. It apparently had broken free from a larger boat anchored outside the harbor, according to Harbor Patrol.

Officials spoke with the boat owner, Gerald McCullough, who reportedly called Greene, who had boating experience, to recover the skiff. About 10:15 p.m. Sunday, the skiff was found floating unattended near the dredging equipment on the west side of the wharf. It was partially deflated and the outboard motor was missing.

The coroner has contacted Greene’s next of kin, who live in Colorado.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .