Cancer Center of Santa Barbara In Step with Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure

Those in the community interested in joining the effort to fight breast cancer are encouraged to attend the 10th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure of Breast Cancer on Saturday, April 24 at Chase Palm Park, hosted by the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

All proceeds from the event will support cutting-edge breast cancer clinical research at the Cancer Center.

About 2.4 million women in the United States are living with breast cancer and, on average, a woman in the United States has a one in eight chance of developing invasive breast cancer during her lifetime.

In addition to promoting awareness, the Barbara Ireland Walk hopes to raise $100,000 to fund research. The Cancer Center’s clinical research program is recruiting patients for 10 breast cancer trials and continues to collect data in more than 30 trials. To date, the program has enrolled more than 200 patients in the community.

The Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure will begin — rain or shine — at 8 a.m. April 24 with a 10-mile walk/run (shorter course options are available) along a scenic beach route. Participants are invited to stay for the fun at 10 a.m., which includes a silent auction, raffle, lunch and music.

Participant registration is $50, including day-of registration at 7:30 a.m. Children age 12 or younger can enter for $20.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.