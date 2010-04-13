Capps Sees Federal Dollars at Work in Local Business

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, recently visited The Closet consignment shop, 920 State St. in Santa Barbara, to highlight how federal funding to Women’s Economic Ventures has allowed small businesses in the Central Coast to grow.
Johanna Melamed bought The Closet in 2003 after graduating from UCSB.
She took WEV’s self-employment training course, and then opened a second location in Westlake.
“It is incredible to see what small businesses can achieve with some support,” Capps said. “WEV has done a remarkable job of directing federal dollars to the local businesses in need of capital, and I will continue to support it.”
