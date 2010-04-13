Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Capps Sees Federal Dollars at Work in Local Business

A visit to The Closet on State Street also highlights the support of Women's Economic Ventures

By Candice Tang | April 13, 2010 | 1:44 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, recently visited The Closet consignment shop, 920 State St. in Santa Barbara, to highlight how federal funding to Women’s Economic Ventures has allowed small businesses in the Central Coast to grow.

Johanna Melamed bought The Closet in 2003 after graduating from UCSB.

She took WEV’s self-employment training course, and then opened a second location in Westlake.

“It is incredible to see what small businesses can achieve with some support,” Capps said. “WEV has done a remarkable job of directing federal dollars to the local businesses in need of capital, and I will continue to support it.”

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 