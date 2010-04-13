Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:52 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Web Strategies That Work

Author/speaker Jim Marks shares insight on maximizing Internet marketing

By Craig Greene | April 13, 2010 | 2:25 p.m.

If you’re spending hours on social networking sites, or have a slick Web site but few leads coming your way, you may not have an integrated strategy that works.

In this month’s installment of InsightNOW, author, business speaker and “Internet anthropologist” Jim Marks shares his integrated Web strategies to help maximize results from Internet marketing.

Here are some top tips:

Showcase Listings

Every brokerage lists homes for sale on its Web site, so set your site apart with listings that require only one click from your homepage to access. Also, don’t restrict access by making site visitors register to use your home search tool. Let them use it and fall in love with it, then request their information for your database.

Manage Your Data

Most sales professionals get many leads from consumers who aren’t ready to buy. Make sure to capture these leads in a database so you can communicate periodically with them. These window shoppers represent future business. Don’t lose touch with them.

Add Value to Your Content

Understand your audience’s needs and cater to them. Consumers want market knowledge, and you, as the real estate professional, can provide your analysis of your market via a blog or periodic e-mails to contacts.

Convert Social Media Contacts

You may have a Facebook and Twitter account, but how do you capture friends and followers from social networking sites? Marks suggests driving people back to your Web site by linking to content on your site and by branding your social media sites so people recognize you.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 