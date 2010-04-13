Gerald Carpenter: Juilliard String Quartet Returns to Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Distinguished Artists Series in Chamber Music in the UCSB Department of Music will present the world-famous Juilliard String Quartet, with special guest Helen Callus on viola, at 8 p.m. Wednesday in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The Juilliard program is made up of three works: Franz Schubert’s Quartet No. 13 in A Minor, D. 804, Opus 29 — nicknamed the “Rosamunde” — of 1824; the String Quartet No. 2, Opus 17 (1917) by Bela Bartók, and Wolfgang Mozart’s String Quintet in D Major, K. 593 with Callus.

We have a kind of proprietary interest in the Juilliard String Quartet around here, since one of the violinists, Ronald Copes, was until a few years ago, a popular professor of violin at UCSB and a guiding light to young American composers, especially those on the West Coast.

Since he was tapped to play with Juilliard, becoming a professor at the famous music school at the same time, he has returned with the quartet every year to perform at Campbell Hall. This year, he will have the pleasure of sharing the stage with his former colleague, master violist Callus, for a performance of the Mozart string quintet. It will be a pleasure for the audience, too.

Admission to see the Juilliard String Quartet is $35 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students.

Tickets are available from the Arts & Lectures Ticket Office at 805.893.3535, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .