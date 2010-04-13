Get In on the Act at Juggling Festival & Public Show

The public is invited to participate in the April 23-25 event at UCSB

Get in on the act as the 34th annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival & Public Show gets under way April 23-25 at UCSB’s Robertson Gym.

The public is invited to participate as jugglers, unicyclists, clowns, magicians — and maybe juggling prop vendors — showcase their talents. No skill is necessary to watch! Beginners and those interested in learning to juggle are especially encouraged to attend.

The festival is free. Admission for the Public Show on Saturday night is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

The event will be held in memory of Patty Laney, a local activist and juggler who became a victim of sexual violence and homicide. All of the proceeds from the sale of festival T-shirts and the public show on Saturday will go to the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

Schedule

» Friday: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., open juggling at Robertson Gym

» Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open juggling and workshops at Robertson Gym and various grassy areas surrounding the gym

» Saturday: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Public Show at Robertson Gym

» Saturday: 10 p.m. to midnight, open juggling at Robertson Gym

» Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open juggling at Robertson Gym