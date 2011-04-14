Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 11:08 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Battle Bravely in Defeat to Warriors

Dos Pueblos continues to play short on starters because of illness and injury

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 14, 2011 | 1:06 a.m.

Since the season began, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team has not had all of its starters in one match.

On Wednesday, the team played without four of them because of illnesses and injuries. Nonetheless, the Chargers battled tough and bravely against the Westlake Warriors in a nonleague match. The 7-11 loss drops DP’s overall record to 5-6.

The Chargers snagged two in singles. David Chan fell behind 1-4 in the second round but climbed back to 4-all before giving up the set. Sean Handley took his first set “handily” at 6-1, and then the second set with a never-say-die attitude in the third round. He blistered the balls, singed the lines and cranked up his serves. The momentum shifted back and forth, as did the score, but finally he prevailed at 7-5. In the third round, energy levels can drop, but Handley managed to fight his fatigue and pull out the win.

In doubles action, we snagged five sets. Peter Shao and Mason Casady swept easily at 6-2, 6-3 and 6-3. Jake Roberts and Caleb took another set, and Eric Katz and Matt Long, the last one, which they pushed to a tiebreaker.

We appreciate how supportive the spectators were of their players. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos will play Friday at Santa Ynez.

Dos Pueblos Singles

David Chan 0-2
Greg Steigerwald 0-3
Sean Handley 2-1
Richard Souleles 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 1-2
Peter Shao/Mason Casady 3-0
Eric Katz/Matt Long 1-2

Westlake Singles

Richie Greentree 2-1
Alexander Loh (No. 31, B14s) 3-0
Brett Kaplan 2-1

Westlake Doubles

Harrison Han/Brian Ho 2-1
Adam Kane/Alex Farkas 2-1
Frank Duan/James Freymouth 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

