Father, Son of Goleta Accused of Illegally Growing Marijuana Inside Home

A father and son from Goleta are accused of running an illegal marijuana operation inside their home.

Goleta police went to a residence in the 200 block of Pebble Beach Drive about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Luis Munoz, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said that as officers approached the front door, they heard two men talking about profiting from narcotics-related sales. According to Sugars, the officers smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana and saw items outside indicative of growing marijuana.

The officers requested backup and later contacted 48-year-old Ted Munoz, whom they advised of the arrest warrant against Luis Munoz.

Luis Munoz was located inside the home, where officers also discovered an illegal marijuana growing operation, including a dry-erase board listing types and prices, Sugars said.

Narcotics detectives recovered 10 pounds of marijuana, as well as growing equipment.

Ted and Luis Munoz were arrested on charges of illegal cultivation and sales of marijuana, and criminal conspiracy.

Both men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $100,000 bail.

