Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 11:21 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Green Courierz of Santa Barbara Runs Errands by Bicycle

Earth-friendly messenger service offering 50 percent discount through April 30

By David Stonionis and Roy Coleman for Green Courierz | April 13, 2011 | 1:44 p.m.

Lifelong friends David Stonionis, 46, and Roy Coleman, 49, have recently launched Green Courierz, a bicycle messenger service serving the Santa Barbara area.

The environmentally friendly courier service specializes in on-demand service and answers the need for quick, efficient downtown delivery service.

“I thought this is a no-brainer,” Coleman said. “This is a void that most definitely needs to be filled.”

Coleman and Stonionis said they feel the timing couldn’t be better to reintroduce a customer-focused, green alternative to couriers in Santa Barbara. Green Courierz offers more than just the typical business deliveries.

“We’ll handle about any business or personal errand — pick up your dry-cleaning, file court documents, drop off lunch, light shopping, whatever,” Coleman said.

Green Courierz’s delivery zones originate in the downtown area and expand to San Ysidro Road in Montecito and Highway 154/Las Palmas in Hope Ranch.

“Because of our bicycle efficiency, we can perform errands faster and cheaper than anyone around,” Stonionis said.

Green Courierz launched on March 29 with a generous offer — one free errand to any business or residence in the downtown area.

“We want people to realize how simple our service is without obligation,” Coleman said.

Through April 30, Green Courierz is also offering a 50 percent discount on pre-paid services.

For more information, click here or call Green Courierz at 805.334.6767.

— David Stonionis and Roy Coleman are co-founders of Green Courierz.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 