Green Courierz of Santa Barbara Runs Errands by Bicycle

Lifelong friends David Stonionis, 46, and Roy Coleman, 49, have recently launched Green Courierz, a bicycle messenger service serving the Santa Barbara area.

The environmentally friendly courier service specializes in on-demand service and answers the need for quick, efficient downtown delivery service.

“I thought this is a no-brainer,” Coleman said. “This is a void that most definitely needs to be filled.”

Coleman and Stonionis said they feel the timing couldn’t be better to reintroduce a customer-focused, green alternative to couriers in Santa Barbara. Green Courierz offers more than just the typical business deliveries.

“We’ll handle about any business or personal errand — pick up your dry-cleaning, file court documents, drop off lunch, light shopping, whatever,” Coleman said.

Green Courierz’s delivery zones originate in the downtown area and expand to San Ysidro Road in Montecito and Highway 154/Las Palmas in Hope Ranch.

“Because of our bicycle efficiency, we can perform errands faster and cheaper than anyone around,” Stonionis said.

Green Courierz launched on March 29 with a generous offer — one free errand to any business or residence in the downtown area.

“We want people to realize how simple our service is without obligation,” Coleman said.

Through April 30, Green Courierz is also offering a 50 percent discount on pre-paid services.

For more information, click here or call Green Courierz at 805.334.6767.

— David Stonionis and Roy Coleman are co-founders of Green Courierz.