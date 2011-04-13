Riverbench Vineyard & Winery Cultivating Sustainable Practices

Every day, the people of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery consider how they can help improve their surroundings. They strive to protect the employees and the environment in every aspect of the business, from the vineyard to the tasting room and everywhere in between.

In Our Vineyards …

Riverbench makes only 3,000 cases of wine, but its vineyard is nearly 420 acres. It’s crucial that we keep a close eye on our farming operation and consider the environment. S.I.P. (Sustainability In Practice) requirements and management enhancements include both process- and practice-based standards that are verified by records and on-site inspections.

S.I.P. prohibits the use of high-risk pesticides and carefully evaluates each applicant for certification. The program has received a National EPA Award (one of only five organizations), and Riverbench is extremely proud to be a part of it. Riverbench became S.I.P. Certified in September 2010. For more information, click here to visit the Central Coast Vineyard Team.

In Our Tasting Room …

Riverbench’s tasting room, a 1926 ranch home, was renovated in 2007 with the environment in mind. Low-flow aerators and toilets are installed in its restrooms, the energy-efficient compact fluorescent lights are on sensors, and Riverbench used drought-tolerant plants where possible in the courtyard.

Riverbench purchases all 100 percent recycled office supplies and recycles all glass, plastics and papers. The temperature controls are used only when absolutely needed, and the cleaning supplies are environmentally friendly. It even uses washable hand towels in its restrooms, and saves about 52,000 paper towels annually.

Riverbench has been a certified Santa Barbara County Green Business since 2009.

On Our Wines …

Imagine the waste involved with heavy glass bottles, cardboard case boxes, wine labels and closures. Since its inaugural vintage in 2006, Riverbench has used a lighter style wine bottle that still allows for optimal wine aging. All vintages since 2008 are packed in recycled boxes and are labeled with screen printing or recycled paper labels.

Additionally, Riverbench has made a commitment to use only real corks, which are proven to be the most environmentally friendly closures thanks to the rejuvenating bark on the tree and the ability to recycle the material.

— Jackie Katz for Riverbench Vineyard & Winery.