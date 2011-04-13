Westmont Installs Sculpture of Former President David Winter and His Wife

Bronze statue is placed outside the entrance to Winter Hall for Science and Mathematics

Workers have installed a new bronze statue of former Westmont College president David Winter walking with wife, Helene, outside the entrance to Winter Hall for Science and Mathematics.

Encinitas-based artists T.J. Dixon and James Nelson created the life-size sculpture and delivered it to campus on Monday.

Westmont Trustee Walter Hansen, who commissioned the sculpture along with his wife, Darlene, said the statue reflects the Winters’ love for each other.

“They are strolling along, walking together, and that’s been their life — walking together and leading this campus as a married couple, exuding an exuberance of love for each other, love for the Lord and love for Westmont,” Hansen says.

President Gayle Beebe and the Westmont College Board of Trustees will officially dedicate Winter Hall at a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.