50 mph Wind Gusts Expected on South Coast by Afternoon

Powerful winds will be moving into Santa Barbara County on Wednesday afternoon, with 50 mph gusts likely across the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.

Weather officials said gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will develop by Wednesday afternoon, with gusts of 50 mph possible. The winds will shift to the northeast overnight before weakening slightly Thursday morning. Breezy conditions are likely to continue into next week, the weather service said.

The strongest winds will be below canyons and passes, especially between Goleta and Gaviota. Drivers of high-profile vehicles are urged to used caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Aside from the wind, the South Coast forecast calls for clear conditions through the weekend, with daytime temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

