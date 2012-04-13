Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Sends Its Regards

Pianist Joseph Richter will play 'Classic Music of Broadway and Hollywood' at 3 p.m. Saturday

The first of two free April concerts by the Santa Barbara Music Club — at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. — will be a lighthearted gift to their loyal audience.

Pianist Joseph Richter will play an hour-long program of “Classic Music of Broadway and Hollywood.”

The selections will include: “Chariots of Fire” from the Vangelis score of the movie of the same name, “Get Me to the Church on Time” from Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady, “My Romance” from the Rodgers and Hart musical Jumbo, “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” from the Michel LeGrand score of Best Friends, “Can You Read My Mind?” from John Williams’ Superman, “Tomorrow” from the Strouse and Adams show Annie, “I Enjoy Being a Girl” from Richard Rodgers’ Flower Drum Song, “Here’s That Rainy Day” from Van Heusen and Burke’s Carnival in Flanders, “The Notebook” from Aaron Zigman’s score of the movie so-named, Herman Hupfeld’s immortal “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca and “Puttin’ on the Ritz” by Irving Berlin, featured in both the Broadway show of the same name and in the movie Blue Skies.

Having said this, I should remind you that this concert is free and the Faulkner Gallery is of limited capacity. Better get there early.

