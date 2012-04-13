Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Sends Its Regards

Pianist Joseph Richter will play 'Classic Music of Broadway and Hollywood' at 3 p.m. Saturday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 13, 2012 | 11:29 a.m.

The first of two free April concerts by the Santa Barbara Music Club — at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. — will be a lighthearted gift to their loyal audience.

Pianist Joseph Richter will play an hour-long program of “Classic Music of Broadway and Hollywood.”

The selections will include: “Chariots of Fire” from the Vangelis score of the movie of the same name, “Get Me to the Church on Time” from Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady, “My Romance” from the Rodgers and Hart musical Jumbo, “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” from the Michel LeGrand score of Best Friends, “Can You Read My Mind?” from John Williams’ Superman, “Tomorrow” from the Strouse and Adams show Annie, “I Enjoy Being a Girl” from Richard Rodgers’ Flower Drum Song, “Here’s That Rainy Day” from Van Heusen and Burke’s Carnival in Flanders, “The Notebook” from Aaron Zigman’s score of the movie so-named, Herman Hupfeld’s immortal “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca and “Puttin’ on the Ritz” by Irving Berlin, featured in both the Broadway show of the same name and in the movie Blue Skies.

Having said this, I should remind you that this concert is free and the Faulkner Gallery is of limited capacity. Better get there early.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 