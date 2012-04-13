Goleta Valley Beautiful to Honor Award Recipients on May 6

Goleta Valley Beautiful will celebrate its 38th annual awards event at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at Stow House Gardens at Rancho La Patera, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.
The UCSB Brengrass Band will provide music, and former Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen will preside as master of ceremonies. A wide assortment of offerings will be available at the accompanying silent auction to benefit Goleta Valley Beautiful operations.
Philanthropist of the Year
Greg Hind
Single Family Residence
394 Edgewood Drive
» Jordan Clark and Dotti Pak, primary contacts
» Lisa Holzman-James Landscape Design
» Daniel Wilson, landscape contractor
Farm/Orchard
West Covina Nursery
» Doug Zylstra, owner
Community Pride
Pacifica Suites, 5490 Hollister Ave.
» Tiffany Lesperance, general manager
» Elyse Crevier, sales representative
Commercial
Montecito Bank & Trust — Hollister Branch, 6900 Hollister Ave.
» Javier Quezada, branch manager
» Michael Towbes, chairman
» Traci Taitt-Vice, president of commercial properties, The Towbes Group Inc. (property manager)
» Craig Zimmerman, president, The Towbes Group
» Craig Minus, project manager, The Towbes Group
» Derek Hansen, vice president of development construction, The Towbes Group
» Gary Marvel, construction superintendent, The Towbes Group
» Philip Suding, Suding Design Landscape Architects Inc.
» John Humann-President, JD Humann Landscape, landscape installation
» Richard Six, principal architect, Project Design Architects
» Inaki Villarin, architect
» Sarah Kitson and Dave Fudurich, landscape maintenance
Open Space
San Marcos Foothills Preserve
Channel Islands Restoration/San Marcos Foothills Coalition/County of Santa Barbara
» Ken Owen, executive director, Channel Islands Resoration
» Darlene Chirman, restoration biologist (consultant for Cineguitas site), County of Santa Barbara parks commissioner
» Julie Kummel, vice president, Board of Directors, CIR (Cineguitas grant writer)
» Mark Holmgren, Board of Directors, San Marcos Foothills Coalition
» Kevin Thompson, CIR operations manager
» John Storrer, Board of Directors, Goleta Valley Land Trust (grant funder)
» Marc Chytilo, attorney for San Marcos Foothills Coalition and Goleta Valley Land Trust
» Susan Rose, former Santa Barbara County supervisor, Second District
» Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara County supervisor, Second District
» Ray Ford, trails chair, Santa Barbara Trails Council
» Curt Taylor, crew supervisor, Santa Barbara County Youth Corps, Community Action Commission
» John Johnson, California Conservation Corps “Weed Strike Team”
» Mark Guy, park ranger, Santa Barbara County Community Services Department (Parks Division) County Trails, Open Spaces, and San Marcos Foothills Preserve
Multifamily Residential
Tropicana del Norte, 6525 El Colegio Road, Isla Vista
» Ben Sample, primary contact, executive director
» Kent Dunn, owner, Tropicana del Norte
» Kitson Landscape Management Inc., landscape design and maintenance
Heritage Tree
Australian Willow (Geijera parviflora), Goleta Valley Community Center
» Rob Locke, general manager
» Randy Baldwin, nominee, general manager, San Marcos Growers
Sustainable
Schuyler and Stratton Residence, 525 Lorraine Ave.
» Peter Schuyler and Lisa Stratton, owners
Restoration
San Clemente Habitat Restoration and Stormwater Management System
» Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration
» Dave Harris, San Clemente project manager
» Wayne Chapman, CCBER greenhouse manager
» Bryan Apple, CCBER restoration assistant
» Richard Figueroa, CCBER restoration assistant
» Rachel Alford, CCBER restoration assistant
» Lisa Stratton, CCBER director of ecosystem management
“Open”
Chumash Gardens at UCSB-Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration
» Wayne Chapman, CCBER nursery manager/restoration project manager
» Sharon Woodlief, counselor and coordinator at the American Indian Cultural Resource Center
» Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration members
Volunteer of the Year
Jon Haverty
Public Building/School
UCSB Library Plaza, UC Santa Barbara
» Marc Fisher, senior associate vice chancellor for campus design and facilities
» Frank Castanha, P.E.-university representative
» Steve Wang, P.E.-principal engineer, Penfield & Smith Engineers
» Philip Suding, Suding Design Landscape Architects Inc.
» Kimberly True, True Nature Landscape Architecture
» David Loughran, D-KAL Engineering
Golden Shovel Award
Rosemary “Zea” Bauer
Community Partner
Jurkowitz and Sanders families
— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.