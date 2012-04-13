Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:36 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Beautiful to Honor Award Recipients on May 6

Event at Stow House Gardens will feature music and a silent auction, with ex-Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen as master of ceremonies

By Ken Knight for Goleta Valley Beautiful | April 13, 2012 | 9:14 p.m.

Goleta Valley Beautiful will celebrate its 38th annual awards event at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at Stow House Gardens at Rancho La Patera, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

The UCSB Brengrass Band will provide music, and former Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen will preside as master of ceremonies. A wide assortment of offerings will be available at the accompanying silent auction to benefit Goleta Valley Beautiful operations.

Philanthropist of the Year

Greg Hind

Single Family Residence

394 Edgewood Drive
» Jordan Clark and Dotti Pak, primary contacts
» Lisa Holzman-James Landscape Design
» Daniel Wilson, landscape contractor

Farm/Orchard

West Covina Nursery
» Doug Zylstra, owner

Community Pride

Pacifica Suites, 5490 Hollister Ave.
» Tiffany Lesperance, general manager
» Elyse Crevier, sales representative

Commercial

Montecito Bank & Trust — Hollister Branch, 6900 Hollister Ave.
» Javier Quezada, branch manager
» Michael Towbes, chairman
» Traci Taitt-Vice, president of commercial properties, The Towbes Group Inc. (property manager)
» Craig Zimmerman, president, The Towbes Group
» Craig Minus, project manager, The Towbes Group
» Derek Hansen, vice president of development construction, The Towbes Group
» Gary Marvel, construction superintendent, The Towbes Group
» Philip Suding, Suding Design Landscape Architects Inc.
» John Humann-President, JD Humann Landscape, landscape installation
» Richard Six, principal architect, Project Design Architects
» Inaki Villarin, architect
» Sarah Kitson and Dave Fudurich, landscape maintenance

Open Space

San Marcos Foothills Preserve
Channel Islands Restoration/San Marcos Foothills Coalition/County of Santa Barbara
» Ken Owen, executive director, Channel Islands Resoration
» Darlene Chirman, restoration biologist (consultant for Cineguitas site), County of Santa Barbara parks commissioner
» Julie Kummel, vice president, Board of Directors, CIR (Cineguitas grant writer)
» Mark Holmgren, Board of Directors, San Marcos Foothills Coalition
» Kevin Thompson, CIR operations manager
» John Storrer, Board of Directors, Goleta Valley Land Trust (grant funder)
» Marc Chytilo, attorney for San Marcos Foothills Coalition and Goleta Valley Land Trust
» Susan Rose, former Santa Barbara County supervisor, Second District
» Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara County supervisor, Second District
» Ray Ford, trails chair, Santa Barbara Trails Council
» Curt Taylor, crew supervisor, Santa Barbara County Youth Corps, Community Action Commission
» John Johnson, California Conservation Corps “Weed Strike Team”
» Mark Guy, park ranger, Santa Barbara County Community Services Department (Parks Division) County Trails, Open Spaces, and San Marcos Foothills Preserve

Multifamily Residential

Tropicana del Norte, 6525 El Colegio Road, Isla Vista
» Ben Sample, primary contact, executive director
» Kent Dunn, owner, Tropicana del Norte
» Kitson Landscape Management Inc., landscape design and maintenance

Heritage Tree

Australian Willow (Geijera parviflora), Goleta Valley Community Center
» Rob Locke, general manager
» Randy Baldwin, nominee, general manager, San Marcos Growers

Sustainable

Schuyler and Stratton Residence, 525 Lorraine Ave.
» Peter Schuyler and Lisa Stratton, owners

Restoration

San Clemente Habitat Restoration and Stormwater Management System
» Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration
» Dave Harris, San Clemente project manager
» Wayne Chapman, CCBER greenhouse manager
» Bryan Apple, CCBER restoration assistant
» Richard Figueroa, CCBER restoration assistant
» Rachel Alford, CCBER restoration assistant
» Lisa Stratton, CCBER director of ecosystem management

“Open”

Chumash Gardens at UCSB-Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration
» Wayne Chapman, CCBER nursery manager/restoration project manager
» Sharon Woodlief, counselor and coordinator at the American Indian Cultural Resource Center
» Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration members

Volunteer of the Year

Jon Haverty

Public Building/School

UCSB Library Plaza, UC Santa Barbara
» Marc Fisher, senior associate vice chancellor for campus design and facilities
» Frank Castanha, P.E.-university representative
» Steve Wang, P.E.-principal engineer, Penfield & Smith Engineers
» Philip Suding, Suding Design Landscape Architects Inc.
» Kimberly True, True Nature Landscape Architecture
» David Loughran, D-KAL Engineering

Golden Shovel Award

Rosemary “Zea” Bauer

Community Partner

Jurkowitz and Sanders families

— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 