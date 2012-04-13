Police Release Name of Suspected Intruder Shot By Homeowner

33-year-old suspect is accused of trying to break into a home on West Pedregosa Street before being shot in the leg

The man shot by a Santa Barbara homeowner Wednesday after trying to break into the family’s house has been identified as William Cavit Blair, a 33-year-old resident of the same Westside neighborhood.

Police Sgt. Riley Harwood said Blair had no prior relationship with the family in the 900 block of West Pedregosa Street.

Blair was shot in the leg by the 54-year-old homeowner after trying to kick in and break through a set of glass French doors at the rear of the house. He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries and is under constant guard until he can be moved to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Police received disturbance calls from two residences in the 900 block of West Pedregosa at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. One homeowner fired a warning shot through the door with an M-1 carbine rifle that he owned, but when the man didn’t stop, he fired a second round that hit him in the leg.

Blair has contacts with the Santa Barbara Police Department going back to 2010 and is currently on unsupervised probation, officials said.

The case is now with the District Attorney’s Office to consider charges of burglary, vandalism, prowling and assault with a deadly weapon, since “during the incident Blair was armed with a lantern, seemed intent on doing the victim bodily harm, and while in close proximity to the victim thrust it at him,” Harwood said in a statement.

No charges are expected to be brought against the homeowner.

