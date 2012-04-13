Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Daniel Sotelo

Aspiring writer/filmmaker receives Student of the Month honors for a second time

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Daniel Sotelo as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for April.

Teacher Sara Romanus proudly spoke of why Sotelo deserved this honor for the second time!

Sotelo is planning to attend Santa Barbara City College and later transfer to UCSB with a major in digital arts/film-video production and a minor in English.

Sotelo ’s dream is to combine his love of writing with his love of film production. He realizes this will take years of work, but he is determined to make his dream a reality and make the most of every opportunity.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents. Congratulations.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.