Santa Barbara Police Department Taking Applications for Citizen’s Academy

The Santa Barbara Police Department is now taking applications for the next English language Citizen’s Academy, which will begin May 4.

The Citizen’s Academy is a great way to learn about the Police Department, police work and the community.

During the nine-week program, participants will be exposed to police training, investigative techniques and technology. They will also have the opportunity to ride along with officers on patrol.

Classes will be held weekly from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays until June 29 at the Santa Barbara Police Department. This program is very popular and class size is limited. There is no cost to participate.

For more information contact Officer Jon Reyes at 805.897.3748 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.