Snow Closes I-5 at Grapevine, Sends Traffic Toward Highway 101

Caltrans says Central Coast motorists should expect heavier than normal traffic on Highway 101

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles has been closed in both direction due to snow on the roadway, Caltrans announced late Friday.

The closure likely will mean heavier than normal traffic on Highways 101 and 166 in Santa Barbara County until the road is reopened, Caltrans said.

A cold storm that swept through the Central Coast on Friday dropped snow levels below the 3,500-foot level, according to forecasters. Tejon Pass over the Grapevine peaks at 4,160 feet.

Click here for Caltrans traffic updates, or call 1.800.427.7623.

