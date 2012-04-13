Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Strong April Showers to Give Way to Sunny Skies on Central Coast

Santa Maria sets a rainfall record as a powerful band of thunderstorms blasts through the region

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 13, 2012 | 11:56 p.m.

Friday turned out to be one of the crazier weather days in recent memory on the Central Coast, with thunder, lightning, hail and heavy downpours, interspersed with occasional doses of sunshine.

The excitement started early, with a powerful band of thundershowers banging across Santa Barbara County beginning about 7 a.m. No major problems were reported, although localized flooding closed some roads for a time and scattered power outages were reported.

“This type of storm, with these thunderstorms, was very unusual,” said Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service. “We had a line of thunderstorms come over top of us, and that’s very unusual, to see a line like that in this area.”

The City of Santa Maria set a record for the date, with 1.05 inches of rain, Seto said. Santa Barbara and Goleta each recorded about half an inch, Seto said, although some areas saw much higher amounts due to heavy downpours from the thunderstorms.

Motorists take it slow through the driving rain Friday on Calle Real in Goleta.
Motorists take it slow through the driving rain Friday on Calle Real in Goleta. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Rainfall amounts for many areas were difficult to come by Friday, as Santa Barbara County’s online measuring system experienced technical problems, Seto said, adding that they generally ranged between half an inch and 1.5 inches.

The storm was expected to move east and out of the area overnight, with sunny skies — but cool and windy conditions — on Saturday. High pressure should build into the region on Sunday, Seto said, with above-normal high temperatures expected all next week.

