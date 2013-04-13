Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: We Should Not Abandon the Electoral College

By Harris Sherline, Noozhawk Columnist | April 13, 2013 | 9:10 p.m.

A Sacramento Bee editorial noted, “The way that the United States elects a president is broken, and has been for some time — actually, since the very beginning.”

The Bee further observed, “The American people do not directly elect their president. They vote for a slate of ‘electors’ (who are selected by the political parties) to an Electoral College, which then elects the president ... it is long past time to elect the president the same way that we elect every other official from governor to senator to school board member — by direct popular vote.”

But, should the president of the United States be elected by popular vote?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Nov. 12, 2000) noted the following about this issue:

In 1787, as the U.S. Constitution was being drafted in Philadelphia, James Wilson of Pennsylvania proposed direct election of the president. But James Madison of Virginia worried that such a system would hurt the South, which would have been outnumbered by the northern population in a direct election system.

Thus the Electoral College was created. It was part of the deal the Southern states, in computing their share of electoral votes, could count slaves (under the Constitution, they were worth two-fifths of a vote). They, of course, were given none of the privileges of citizenship, and could not vote — the slave owner voted for them. Virginia emerged as the big winner with more than a quarter of the electors needed to elect a president. A free state like Pennsylvania got fewer electoral votes even though it had approximately the same free population.

However, the Constitution had a pro-Southern bias. For 32 of the Constitution’s first 36 years, a white slave-holding Virginian occupied the presidency. Thomas Jefferson, for example, won the election of 1800 against John Adams from Massachusetts in a race in which the slavery skew of the Electoral College was the decisive margin of victory.

The system’s sex bias was also obvious. In a direct presidential election, any state that chose to enfranchise its women would have automatically doubled its clout. Under the Electoral College, however, a state had no special incentive to expand suffrage — each got a fixed number of electoral votes, regardless of how many citizens were allowed to vote.

After the civil war, the USA forgot about questioning the Electoral College system and continued its application in voting. The college favors a two-party system only and has no discretion for third or fourth political parties in an election.

So, it seems that slavery or remnants of its philosophy are still with us today in the U.S. elections.

I disagree. Not only is it not broken, but I submit that the election of our president is functioning exactly as the founders envisioned it.

For one thing, electing members of Congress by “direct popular vote” would result in a few so-called “blue states” dominating the elections.

“The most recent ‘red states-blue states’ map demonstrates a vast difference in people’s attitudes and thinking,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote.

“Generally, people residing in urban-dominated and coastal counties voted blue, while residents of the more rural, interior counties (the so-called ‘fly-over country’) voted red. Even within counties, it was primarily the population centers that colored a county’s majority-vote blue, even though the geographically larger, rural portions of the same county voted red. The persistent gap between ‘blue’ voters and ‘red’ voters, however, runs deeper than their perceptions of ... (who) is better at keeping us safe from terror or John Kerry is better able to create jobs. This attitudinal difference relates to a basic question that has been debated by man since his early ancestors first began to live and work together in groups — that is, the relationship between people and government.”

Blue state voters generally want more government, while those in the red states prefer less government, which they believe is already too big and too intrusive. These perceptions also tend to represent the liberal-conservative philosophy of government. That is, “liberals” generally support the idea of more government, while “conservatives” espouse less government.

Where do you fit on the liberal vs. conservative spectrum of political thought?

— Harris Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 