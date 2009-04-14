Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:26 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Arthritis Foundation, California Orthopaedic Association, Cottage Health System Unite for Fitness

By Maria Zate | April 14, 2009 | 1:51 p.m.

The Arthritis Foundation will join with the California Orthopaedic Association and Cottage Health System to promote fitness for good health on May 16 at SBCC’s West Campus.

The three organizations will sponsor a full day of fitness and educational programs to help improve the quality of life for the 58,000 adults and children with arthritis and diseases affecting bones and joints in Santa Barbara County. To kick off the day, the entire family is invited to participate in the Santa Barbara Arthritis Walk, which also will be held on West Campus.

Registration is at 9 a.m. May 16, and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Walkers may choose one- or three-mile routes, and enjoy the “Kids Zone,” entertainment and free health information. Click here for more details.

Immediately following the walk, a free educational forum, “Feeling Young and Staying Active: Taking Care of Your Bones and Joints,” will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on West Campus. Leading orthopaedic surgeons will discuss proper care of bones and joints for the Boomer Generation, tips on keeping backs strong and fit, total joint replacement, osteoporosis, and carpal tunnel syndrome. Registration for the educational forum is free, but reservations are required. Call toll-free at 888.454.9884 to register.

“We at Cottage are pleased to be a sponsor of this healthy event,” said Ron Werft, president and chief executive officer of Cottage Health System, “and we’re encouraging members of the community to get involved in this day of fitness and education.”

For more information, contact:

» Arthritis Foundation, Santa Barbara Branch: Jeanne David, executive director, 805.563.4685, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

» California Orthopaedic Association: Diane Przepiorski, executive director, 916.454.9884, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

» Cottage Health System: Dana Goba, community health coordinator, 805.879.8992

— Maria Zate is Cottage Health System’s marketing and public affairs manager.

 

