Boys Tennis: Chargers Breeze Past Tough Santa Ynez Team

On a cold, blustery day, and without two singles’ starters, Dos Pueblos traveled to Santa Ynez to face the Pirates. Coach Larry Popkin showered the Chargers with hospitality, and offered kind words, licorice and soda. In the end, however, Dos Pueblos earned a 12-6 victory.

Each round offered a lot of intense sets. Everyone played with a lot of heart and determination. The windy, dusty conditions affected both teams, as the balls swirled and spun in unusual ways. Anything not nailed down blew away. Each player had to concentrate to make effective shots. Dos Pueblos had two sweepers, which helped the Charger on their path to victory. Singles’ sweeper Christian Edstrom fought through the wind, with great shot making, and avenged a loss to Juan Ferrer last year, defeating him this time, 6-4. Doubles’ sweepers John Kim and Malcolm Sutton played with power, precision and efficiency to overcome their opponents. They lost only two games.

After the first round, the teams were tied, 3-3. In singles, Austin Cano played tough and well against Ferrer (No. 132, Boys 16s) in spite of the 6-3 loss. In dubs, Andy Silverstein and Gabe Li led 5-2, before Logan Deats and Grant Collison crept back into the match to tie the score, 6-6. In the tiebreaker, Silverstein and Li stepped up their game to take the set with a tiebreak score of 7-1. In the second round, the Chargers inched ahead and took four sets. Again, Cano battled bravely in his match with Miles Seeman. At one point he was behind 4-1 and climbed back to 4-4, before Seeman eventually took the set.

On another court, Eric Katz, usually in dubs, showed he can play fine singles, defeating Mason Van Valin, 6-1. In dubs, Robert Laskin and Jake Roberts regrouped after their first-set loss to take charge of the second set, defeated Brandon Mann and Cody Delunas, 6-2. In the third round, the Chargers snagged five sets. Cano took his set quickly, but others took much longer. In dubs, Silverstein partnered with Sean Simpson to win the 10th set, 6-3. On another court, Laskin and Roberts endured a long fight to win 7-5.

Way to go, Chargers!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 10-2, while Santa Ynez falls to 8-4. The Chargers host Ventura in a Channel League match Thursday.

Dos Pueblos 12, Santa Ynez 6

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Austin Cano 1-2

Eric Katz 1-2

Christian Edstrom 3-0

DP Doubles:

Jake Roberts/Robert Laskin 2-1

John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 3-0

Andy Silverstein/Gabe Li 1-1

Andy Silverstein/Sean Simpson 1-0

Santa Ynez Singles:

Juan Ferrer (No. 132, Boys 16s) 2-1

Miles Seeman 2-1

Mason Van Valin 0-3

Santa Ynez Doubles:

Curtis Cole/Austin White 2-1

Brandon Mann/Cody Delunas 0-2

Logan Deats/Grant Collison 0-3

William Mann/Brett Beehler 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

